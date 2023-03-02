A near 500-mile round trip has done nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of a Sheffield Wednesday fan base hoping to take a step further towards the Championship – with a sell-out away end having been confirmed.

Around 1,600 travelling Wednesdayites will make the trip to Portsmouth on Saturday March 11 expectant of another positive result against one of their fellow big boys in the division – both in terms of club ambition and size of fan base.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the away end at Fratton Park had been sold out in typically double-quick time – with Owls fans asked not to travel unless they have a ticket secured.

And as has become something of a theme on Wednesday away trips this season, Portsmouth’s home end looks set to sell out also with only single seat tickets remaining on their website.

Owls fans in London in their thousands on Saturday to watch a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Dependent on safety regulations around seating, it could well be that the Wednesday sell-out registers as Pompey’s biggest crowd of the season so far, with the current figure standing at the 19,009 that watched them draw 2-2 with fellow South Coast Plymouth Argyle back in September.

