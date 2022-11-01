One thing Sheffield Wednesday legend ‘can’t see happening’ this season

Both sides have started the season like a house on fire, meaning that even Wednesday’s two points per game isn’t enough to take them into the top two as things stand.

Palmer was present at Hillsborough as Wednesday beat Burton Albion 4-2 over the weekend, but a draw for Ipswich and another Plymouth victory meant that Darren Moore’s side are still three points away from the automatic places.

But the Owls legend seems to think they’ll drop off, thinking it’s too big an ask to continue all season.

Speaking to Football League World, “What you’re looking at is Plymouth and Ipswich are setting some pace at the moment. I cannot believe that they can continue that pace for the course of the season.

“If they do, they’re on course to get over 100, 105 points. I just can’t see that happening.”

Palmer also touched on the expectations from supporters for the Owls this season, explaining what they need to do in order to get the job done.

Carlton Palmer was at Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday beat Burton Albion. (Courtesy of Dale Hirst)

He told FLW, “The problem that they’ve got there is that is the best stadium in that division. You know, it’s a fantastic Stadium, the pitch is fantastic.

“So I could feel the nervousness from the crowd, because obviously, the expectation this season is to go up automatically, one and two.

“So, I think what they’ve got to do is like they did on Saturday, grind out a result.”