‘I’m here now’ – Sheffield Wednesday favourite George Byers opens up on ‘difficult’ injury spell

George Byers says that it was sometimes difficult for him to take a backseat whilst recovering from his injury at Sheffield Wednesday.

Byers hasn’t played since the 4-2 win over Burton Albion in October, but today could make his return to the matchday squad once again after a good week of full training back with his teammates.

The 26-year-old has been dealing with a frustrating foot injury that hadn’t healed up properly and therefore kept him out much longer than expected, and he says that it’s tough when you have to be honest with yourself and accept that there’s going to be an extended period off the field.

“It’s difficult,” he told The Star. “Because I don’t want to be in the physio room - I want to be out there on the pitch and training ground week in and week out and being around the boys. It’s about being sensible.

“I’ve been in positions before where I’ve played through injury and made it 10x worse, so I’ve had that experience.”

So in order to avoid that sort of situation again, Byers and Darren Moore have been cautious, edging him back in at training and then waiting to see if there was any negative response.

Now, after positive scans a couple of weeks ago, he’s ready to get back out on the field – even if it’s only a case of coming on from the bench.

George Byers is on the brink of a return for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

He went on to say, “It’s about being big enough and man enough to say ‘It’s not right’, and to then get it right. It’s tough, but for the long-term hopefully it’ll help.

“The Gaffer will ask me how I feel and you say you’re fine, but you have to be man enough to own up and that’s what I’ve had to do.

“I took some time off to make sure that it settles down, and obviously it’s taken a lot more time than we hoped for - but I’m here now, I’ve had a good week and I’m ready to try and push on.”

