One man arrested after Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town fans clash

Police dealt with trouble before kick-off as well as a second incident after the match, which the Owls lost 1-0.

Both clashes took place near the Meole Brace roundabout, close to Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man was arrested after Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town fans clashed on Sunday.

The suspect who was detained has since been released without charge.

About 1,650 Wednesday fans attended the League One game after the club sold out their ticket allocation.

The crowd of 8,270 was Shrewsbury’s highest home attendance of the season and there was a visible police presence inside the ground to help maintain order.

Violence previously flared between both sets of supporters before the reverse fixture at Hillsborough on 18 September, with one man kicked while he was on the ground.

A ‘handful’ of away fans were subsequently refused entry to the match.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson told The Star: “Police dealt with two separate incidents during the Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield Wednesday football fixture on Sunday (2 January) involving supporters from both teams.

"The first was reported before the match near the Meole Brace roundabout opposite the New Meadow Stadium, where officers attended and dealt with the incident.

“The second occurred after the match, again near the Meole Brace roundabout, where supporters shouted verbal abuse towards each other.