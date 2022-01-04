Sides around the Owls have already get themselves going in what looks set to be a busy January transfer window in the third tier.

Here are a handful of completed deals and worthwhile rumours from up and down the division.

League One side set to grab Spurs starlet

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete looks to be League One-bound.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Kion Etete looks set to switch his development path and join the League One bun fight, with Antonio Conte’s men reportedly having decided to cancel his time at League Two Northampton Town.

The 20-year-old caught the eye with the Cobblers and will add a physical threat to Cheltenham Town’s attack is reports are to be believed.

Wednesday rivals set to announce midfield addition

Former West Ham United youngster Alfie Lewis looks set to bolster the promotion effort of Plymouth Argyle and become Steven Schumacher’s first signing as Pilgrims boss.

The 22-year-old joined Irish side St Pats Athletic earlier this year and has shone over there, attracting the interest of a handful of EFL clubs.

But it has been reported that Plymouth – in sixth place – are set to win that race in the coming days.

Imps sign Swans youngster

Lincoln City have wasted no time at all in making moves by signing Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City until the end of the season.

The Imps are struggling in what has been a hugely disappointing season so far and find themselves battling relegation from League One.

The England youth international plays out wide.

Villa recall Ipswich Town loanee

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken the decision to recall Louie Barry from his loan at Portman Road.

The England youth international, a highly-rated midfielder who arrived in League One with a burgeoning reputation, made only six appearances across all competitions.

It is believed Gerrard has called him back to take a closer look at him and will assess a possible move elsewhere by the end of the month.

Premier League trio battling Blades for Fleetwood youngster

Premier League giants Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs battling Sheffield United for the signature of Fleetwood Town teenager James Hill.

That’s according to our sister paper the Sunderland Echo, with the Mackems also said to be keen.

The 19-year-old centre-half has already racked up 53 senior appearances for the Cod Army and the widespread interest comes despite the fact he has been out through injury since November.

Ambitious Bolton act fast to sign high-rated pair – with more on the way

Bolton Wanderers are looking to make at least three more signings in this window – and according to Bolton News are able to pay fees.

They have already brought in young right-back Marlon Fossey from Fulham on loan, a deal they hope to make permanent if things work out.

Bolton have also added Accrington Stanley’s Northern Ireland international Dion Charles to their squad for a fee believed to be around £300k.