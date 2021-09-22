Fans denied entry to Hillsborough stadium after disorder ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game
Some fans were denied entry to Sheffield Wednesday’s ground because of disorder which broke out ahead of the Shrewsbury game last weekend.
Mobile phone footage captured outside the Rawson Spring pub on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, before the League One clash showed a group of men knocking another man to the ground in the middle of the road and kicking him as he was down.
The attackers then fled.
When asked about the incident, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers monitoring the Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town fixture on Saturday, September 18 were called to the Hillsborough Corner area at about 2.05pm to reports of public order offences involving away fans.
“Some incidents were witnessed, and as a result a handful of away fans were refused entry to Hillsborough Stadium for being too drunk and were escorted from the South Yorkshire Police force area.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.