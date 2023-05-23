News you can trust since 1887
Another former Sheffield Wednesday man released - another offered new deal

Another retained list, another former Sheffield Wednesday player looking for a new club this summer after his release from a Championship-bound club was confirmed.

By Alex Miller
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:11 BST

Long-time Wednesday figure and academy graduate Matt Penney will become a free agent when his Ipswich Town deal expires in the coming weeks.

The left-sided defender, 25, was one of an influx of new signings brought in by Paul Cook in 2021.

But like many others that arrived at Portman Road in that period, his time has been cut short having made 26 senior appearances for the League One runners-up after loan spells with Motherwell and Charlton Athletic this season.

Another ex-Wednesday figure to feature on their retained statement is popular former Owls Massimo Luongo, who joined in the winter following an ill-fated short-term switch to Championship Middlesbrough.

Luongo recovered from fitness issues to play an integral role in the Tractor Boys’ stellar final months of the season, which ultimately came to the cost of his former club.

The Australian has been offered a new deal at Ipswich, the statement reads, along with Sone Aluko and Tawanda Chirewa.

Alongside Penney, Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh and Kane Vincent-Young will all depart Portman Road when their respective contracts expire this summer.