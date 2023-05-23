There have been some newspaper inches committed to the density of the treatment room at stages this season.

It’s been impossible not to – like it or not, injuries have played a big part in the ebb and flow of their record-breaking season.

The Owls have seemingly never been far from a knock or tweak here and there and though there are senior players who are not expected to return for their trip to Wembley and the League One play-off final, the longlist of those ruled out is far leaner than it has been in several stages of the campaign.

Two Wednesday players hobbled out of Thursday evening’s dramatic and full-throttle semi-final drubbing of Peterborough United – though it is hoped those issues are nothing serious.

Here is a run-through of the Owls’ injury state of play less than a week away from an afternoon under the arch.

Marvin Johnson

Looked in some discomfort before he was taken off in the first half of extra time, replaced by Jaden Brown.

It would be guessing to suggest too much knowledge into the extent of Johnson’s injury as Darren Moore didn’t speak about it post-match, though he was seen ‘bouncing’ on one leg in footage of the vast celebrations on the evening.

It will be hoped he can make a full recovery – he’s a vital figure in the side.

Dominic Iorfa

Another whose injury wasn’t expanded on post-match, Iorfa’s issue arose in the early stages of added time with what could well have been cramp – though it also allowed Wednesday to move Aden Flint onto the pitch, a switch that proved wise given his role in Liam Palmer’s last-gasp equaliser.

Iorfa has produced some of his best form of late and has shown the importance of his pace to the Owls back-line – it’ll be hoped he’s fit and firing come next Monday.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

The young midfielder is approaching the end of his current contract at S6 and has started only one match in 13 since the middle of March.

But his absence from the matchday squad on Thursday was played down by Moore – with hopes he could return to contention for a place in the squad for Wembley.

“He took a knock in training yesterday,” Moore told the media after the Posh drama.

“There was a clash and he hurt the top of his knee. He came in this morning, and wasn’t able to shake it off, so that meant that he wasn’t able to make it… But hopefully he’ll be back (for the final).”

What about the players that are definitely out?

It may look like a long list but given we’re at the very back end of the season and the state of things not long ago, the ‘definitely ruled out’ list doesn’t look too shabby.

Ben Heneghan is of course the longest-term absentee and leads the charge of those gearing up for pre-season, and he’s joined by George Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo who will watch on from the sidelines at Wembley hoping their teammates can do the business.