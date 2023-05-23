Harlee Dean played an impression in only nine appearances on loan at Hillsborough last season and emerged as a name that was being considered for a more permanent switch - albeit briefly - last summer.
Now 31, Dean has continued to struggle with injury woe he first suffered during that brief time with Wednesday, ith a calf issue puncturing his progress back at St Andrews as he made only 16 senior appearances all season.
His release from his contract in the coming weeks comes as little surprise.
He will be joined in the free agent market by teammates Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long.
Among the younger players set for release by Birmingham are Alfie Brooks, Lewis Cunningham, Adan George, Mitchell Roberts, Ryan Stirk and Remi Walker.
Keke Simmonds is also released and will be another name that may be familiar to Wednesday supporters, having been a player tracked by the Owls in recent transfer windows.
The tricky England youth international, now 21, made two senior appearances for Birmingham across two seasons.