A former Sheffield Wednesday loanee who proved popular with Owls fans in a short-lived stint at S6 is now a free agent having made his final of 200 appearances for Birmingham City earlier this month.

Harlee Dean played an impression in only nine appearances on loan at Hillsborough last season and emerged as a name that was being considered for a more permanent switch - albeit briefly - last summer.

Now 31, Dean has continued to struggle with injury woe he first suffered during that brief time with Wednesday, ith a calf issue puncturing his progress back at St Andrews as he made only 16 senior appearances all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His release from his contract in the coming weeks comes as little surprise.

He will be joined in the free agent market by teammates Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long.

Among the younger players set for release by Birmingham are Alfie Brooks, Lewis Cunningham, Adan George, Mitchell Roberts, Ryan Stirk and Remi Walker.

Keke Simmonds is also released and will be another name that may be familiar to Wednesday supporters, having been a player tracked by the Owls in recent transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad