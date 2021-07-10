Dennis Adeniran’s first words as a Sheffield Wednesday player as Darren Moore admits transfer battle

Adeniran played the first 45 minutes of Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Chester on Saturday afternoon, putting in a tidy display as fans got a first look at him following confirmation that he had put pen to paper on a deal at Hillsborough.

And the 22-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Everton, says he’s ‘happy to get it over the line’ at Wednesday after they fended off interest from elsewhere.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club before turning out against the Seals, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers loanee said, “I’m very pleased, it’s been a long one but I’m happy to get it over the line… I’m itching to get out there with the boys and show everybody what I’m made of.

“It’s a good bunch of lads, and there’s a nice atmosphere here. It’s very easy to come into – it’s comfy.”

And when asked what he’ll bring to the group, he said, “Energy, playing forward, hopefully some goals, and some exciting play.”

Meanwhile, his new manager, Darren Moore was over the moon to get the midfield man in, revealing that they weren’t the only ones chasing his signature.

Dennis Adeniran talking to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of his first appearance. (via @SWFC)

Speaking after the 2-0 win, the Owls boss said, "I am really, really pleased to have someone of that calibre in there. He is real different to what we have got in midfield… He will be a wonderful acquisition for us this season.

"We have been aware of him for a little while. We had a bit of competition for him from the Championship but I made it clear to him that I wanted to bring him here to Sheffield Wednesday.

"I am really pleased to secure him and get him signed and over the line. He can play at number eight and play further forward up the pitch. He will bring great energy to us and he has got good quality on the ball.”