The 20-year-old speedster, who joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest late last month, has represented England at every age group from under-15 to under-20 level.

But reports in the national media suggested he was not included in an under-20 squad for a clash with Portugal last season because he was poised to switch his international allegiance to the USA after talks with their manager, former Crystal Palace defender Gregg Berhalter.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Alex Mighten didn't rule out an international allegiance switch to the USA.

The USMNT will take part in the World Cup in Qatar this winter and it remains to be seen whether – if the reports are to be believed – Connecticut-born Mighten can force his way into their reckoning from League One.

Quizzed on the situation by The Star, Mighten refused to rubbish suggestions he has one eye on a possible cross-Atlantic call-up.

“I’m just focusing on my football here, doing as well as I possibly can here and whatever happens will happen,” he said.

“Ultimately is to get this team back up the Championship and doing as well as I can here.

“It’s nice to have options of course. I obviously have the option to change my allegiance having been born there, but the priority for me is to just get as many minutes and do as well as I can right now. That’s where my head is at.”

Involvement in the World Cup or the preparations of the USMNT would render Mighten unavailable for Wednesday in that period.

Indeed, it’s not outside the realms of possibility that two Owls players could take part in Qatar, with Will Vaulks having represented Wales as recently as March.

Whatever is to happen, it’s clear there will be no distraction as far as Mighten is concerned.

“I’m here now and the focus is on doing as well as I can here first and foremost,” he reiterated.

“Whatever happens in the future happens, but my role right here and right now is to offer my best to this football club and to give them the best chance of going up.