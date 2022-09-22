That’s according to Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who admitted the England youth international has some way to go in his progress but that the youngster is making strides in his first weeks at S6.

Mighten looked sharper and more confident in the Owls defeat to Burton than in previous outings in Wednesday colours. Moore predicts it is just the start.

“You have to remember, over the course of his career, he hasn't had many minutes,” Moore told The Star. “He's come here to come and get some match minutes and I was pleased for him. We saw how quick his feet can be in tight situations and what he can do for us.

“Both he and Mallik can feel pleased with their work and getting match minutes under the belt. With the games, two games a week we have coming up, hopefully those match minutes can give them that edge they need.”

Parallels have been drawn between Mighten and last year’s Premier League loanee Theo Corbeanu, who too was seen as raw in terms of playing style and tactical nous in his opening weeks at Wednesday.

Moore often spoke about the work on the training ground he and his staff put into Wolves-owned Corbeanu, who left the club in January for MK Dons.

And Mighten must head out on a similar curve of education if he is to make a true success of his year in South Yorkshire.

“When they come from their clubs, they're used to working in a certain way,” Moore said. “We're trying to get him moments coming from outside and inside the pitch in terms of his natural position. He can do it.

“It's also conforming to shapes and patterns we want to put in place and learning them. I think that has been the big thing for Alex.