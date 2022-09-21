The Buckinghamshire side, among the sides expected to challenge at the top end of the League One table this season, have made a slow start to the campaign and 16th with only won only three of their nine matches so far.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have been tagged with a direct style of play and have shown that in visits to Hillsborough over the last couple of seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan is returning to full fitness.

And so it will be up to Wednesday to nullify the threat of the likes of Sam Vokes by matching Wycombe’s physical threat in both boxes.

Part of Darren Moore’s recruitment plan this summer was to beef up his squad with bigger men, one of which was Ben Heneghan.

On the comeback trail from a hamstring issue, the towering centre-half played in 45 minutes of Tuesday evening’s Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Burton Albion and could be in-line to play an important role against the Chairboys.

Lee Gregory left the field with him at half-time, but there is no concern over either of their conditions.

“It was always the plan to give them 45 minutes,” Moore said. “Ben is coming back from his hamstring strain and we wanted to give him minutes.

“Hopefully Ben will have no reactions from the game and it's another box ticked in terms of coming back to full fitness.