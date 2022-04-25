The Owls fell out of the top six over the weekend after a narrow defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, while Fleetwood know that a point against Wednesday would be enough to secure their third-tier status.

A Lee Gregory goal back in the early throws of the season was enough to secure three points for the Owls at Hillsborough the last time the two sides met, but there is a lot more on the line going into this week’s encounter.

Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday focused for Fleetwood Town.

Darren Moore says his side need to be focused after defeat to the Chairboys, and is eager for them to ‘regroup’.

Speaking after the defeat at Wycombe, Moore said, “I told the boys we can’t afford to let the disappointment of this game affect us because on Tuesday we’ve got to react in the right manner… We know what we’ve got to do. We’ll regroup, recover and then we’ll get planned and detailed for Tuesday’s game.”

He went on to say, “They’re fighting for their lives, for their League One status and survival, we want the points because we want to get ourselves back into that top six - so the game’s going to be there for both teams and both clubs for different reasons.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re focused and we’re detailed, back what we’re about and make sure we go in there with the right game plan.”