Bannan has had an impressive campaign for the Owls this season, contributing 21 goals and assists in the Owls’ promotion push, and his efforts were rewarded with a nomination for the League One Player of the Season award.

Wednesday’s midfield talisman was also nominated for the Goal of the Season award after his brilliant effort against MK Dons – and many expected him to be named in the Team of the Season as well.

As things happened, it was double joy for Bannan as he scooped the Goal of the Season award and spot in the Team of the Season, though it was his counterpart in Milton Keynes, Scott Twine, that walked away with the Player of the Season award.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on his Instagram page, the Owls skipper was quick to thank those around him, saying, “Thanks to everyone voting last night for both my awards I’m honoured… Thanks needs to go to my teammates, because without all you guys none of it is possible - so thanks a lot.

“Chloe thanks for being there and supporting me and making my life easier to achieve these things… Big week ahead now - in with a chance of picking up the one I’ve wanted since start of season.”

The ‘one’ that the Owls skipper is referring to is obviously the prize of securing promotion – though it will now have to be via the Play-Offs if it is to happen after the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers put an end to their slim hopes of the automatic places.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan had a solid night at the EFL Awards. (via @bazzaboi10)

Bannan’s recognition comes as no surprise to his teammates, many of whom commented on his Instagram post, with the likes of Liam Palmer, Saido Berahino, Dominic Iorfa and many others sending their congratulations.

Long-term friend, Jack Hunt, called him ‘different class’, George Byers referred to the Owls skipper as ‘El Magico’ and Dennis Adeniran simply calling him ‘My GOAT’. Lee Gregory went for some fire emojis.