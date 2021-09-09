‘I never wanted to leave…’ – Fit-again Sam Hutchinson on potentially finishing his career at Sheffield Wednesday

There were mixed reports over the summer as Hutchinson put pen to paper on a new deal with the Owls, with some stating that he had signed a one-year extension at Hillsborough through to 2023 – however The Star is led to believe that it was an improved deal rather than an extended one.

The 32-year-old’s commitment to the cause can never be questioned though, with the tough-tackling former Chelsea man having been almost ever-present for the club up until a recent knock kept him out of a handful of games.

Today, after confirming that he’s fit again and in contention to face Plymouth Argyle this weekend, ‘Hutch’ smiled when asked about the length of his deal, laughing as he replied, ‘I don’t know’.

But while Hutchinson wouldn’t be drawn on details regarding his new Owls contract, what he did tell the media is that he’s got no plans on playing anywhere else now, saying, “I signed a new deal in the summer, but at the end of the day, why wouldn’t I want to finish my career here? I never wanted to leave.

“I’m happy here - if I wanted to go, then I could’ve gone in the summer. I love the club, I love everyone here. I don’t think this year there’s anything to moan about.

“The club is moving in the right direction, and I really believe that… I’m here to play games - if I do my job then I’ll stay here, if I don’t, I won’t.”