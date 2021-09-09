EFL confirm Sheffield Wednesday’s full registered squad list for 2021/22 – revealing how many spots they have left

The Owls had a busy transfer window as Moore stamped his mark on the club with a host of new signings, most recently the acquisition of former West Bromwich Albion striker, Saido Berahino.

But while the transfer window is now closed, Wednesday do still have the option of bringing in free agents should they so wish – although do only have space for three more, unless they’re U21 and/or a goalkeeper.

League One outfits are allowed 22 players – excluding U21s and goalkeepers – in their side, and Wednesday currently have 19 registered in total according to a document released by the EFL.

Squad players

Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Saido Berahino, Jaden Brown, George Byers, Chey Dunkley, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson, Florian Kamberi, Massimo Luongo, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Mide Shodipo, Sylla Sow, Josh Windass and Lewis Wing.

U21 contract players

Korede Adedoyin, David Agbontohoma, Alex Bonnington, Ciaran Brennan, Theo Corbeanu, Leojo Davidson, Josh Dawodu, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Paulo Aguas, Declan Eratt-Thompson, Lewis Farmer, Ryan Galvin, Lewis Gibson, Jay Glover, Charles Hagan, Alex Hunt, Luke Jackson, Josh Render, Will Trueman, Liam Waldock, Basile Zottos.

With regards to the U21 list, as well as the omission of the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith, the EFL document explains that ‘U21 players and goalkeepers do not need to be named on the Squad List in order to be eligible to participate in a league match, they also add that ‘the U21 section shows those players registered at their parent club - some of the players named on this section may have been loaned to another club for season 2021/22.’

It remains to be seen whether Moore will look to bring any more new faces into the side as he continues to monitor the free agent market, however he has said that he’s more than happy with the squad that he’s put together over the past couple of months.