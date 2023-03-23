Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, admits that the club are not rushing into any decisions when it comes to expiring contracts at the club.

The Owls have several senior players who will see their current deals expire at the end of the current campaign, and there will be decisions to be made over the summer that could largely depend on which league Wednesday find themselves in.

For Moore, though, he says that all of the focus is on the task at hand, and admitted that he doesn’t foresee a summer of wholesale change as has been the case in the last two offseason transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're all in the same position in terms of the contracts,” Moore said when asked. “One thing we all are is focused. At the same time, they are all in a position where we are not saying no and we're not saying yes (to contract extensions). We're just trying to max out what we do for a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to max out for this season and see where it takes us. As a manager I actually feel a bit better this summer than I did the other two. Those other two I was working really hard, but this summer I'd feel I have a nucleus of a squad there where I don't feel I'd be having to make those knee-jerk reactions straight away. The last two summers we've had to do that and rightly so. This summer I wouldn't feel I have to go and make a knee-jerk reaction.”

It’s likely that Wednesday will only start having serious future conversations once their league status is determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad