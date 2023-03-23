News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
13 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
14 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
16 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
16 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
17 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

‘Not saying no…’ Darren Moore’s contract and transfer admission as Sheffield Wednesday deals near expiry

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, admits that the club are not rushing into any decisions when it comes to expiring contracts at the club.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Owls have several senior players who will see their current deals expire at the end of the current campaign, and there will be decisions to be made over the summer that could largely depend on which league Wednesday find themselves in.

For Moore, though, he says that all of the focus is on the task at hand, and admitted that he doesn’t foresee a summer of wholesale change as has been the case in the last two offseason transfer windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘It’s good news’ – Sheffield Wednesday offer injury update on Owls duo
Most Popular

"We're all in the same position in terms of the contracts,” Moore said when asked. “One thing we all are is focused. At the same time, they are all in a position where we are not saying no and we're not saying yes (to contract extensions). We're just trying to max out what we do for a season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to max out for this season and see where it takes us. As a manager I actually feel a bit better this summer than I did the other two. Those other two I was working really hard, but this summer I'd feel I have a nucleus of a squad there where I don't feel I'd be having to make those knee-jerk reactions straight away. The last two summers we've had to do that and rightly so. This summer I wouldn't feel I have to go and make a knee-jerk reaction.”

It’s likely that Wednesday will only start having serious future conversations once their league status is determined.

MORE: ‘Look at me...’ – Wednesday boss reveals passionate message to Owls players

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The future of several Sheffield Wednesday players remains up in the air at this point in time. (Steve Ellis)
The future of several Sheffield Wednesday players remains up in the air at this point in time. (Steve Ellis)
The future of several Sheffield Wednesday players remains up in the air at this point in time. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore