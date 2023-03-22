Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he made sure everybody in the side knew how proud he was after their unbeaten run came to an end.

The Owls were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley on Tuesday night, losing a League One game for the first time in five and a half months as the 23-game streak was finally ended at Oakwell.

It’s a run that took Wednesday to the top of the table and has given them a really strong chance of promotion – they know that a win over Forest Green Rovers will take them back to the summit again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore revealed afterwards what he said to his players after tasting defeat, saying, “I said to them in there, and I’m going to extend it to everyone… I said, ‘Lads, I’m super proud of you’. I got them to all look at me, and I am super proud of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went around to every single one of them in the room, including my staff, and congratulated them on the run of games - because that long run that we’ve been on takes focus, takes mentality, takes commitment, takes drive, togetherness and a oneness. We’ve seen all that.

“What we have to do now is bottle that, and move on to the weekend and continue it. There’s so much football still to be played, there’s a quick turnaround of games that we have to be ready and focused for.

“I’m proud of them because they’re a good group, an honest group, and we’ll recover them over the next day or two then turn towards the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad