Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl appeared to have been motivated by controversial images of his Sheffield United counterpart’s post-derby celebrations, smiling while telling The Star: “I am looking forward to March.”

The Owls are on their way out of a two-week international break, a period they entered into off the back of a narrow 1-0 Steel City derby defeat at Sheffield United in which Tyrese Campbell’s goal was the only shot on target.

Videos of United boss Chris Wilder leading celebratory a late evening sing-song in a Sheffield pub flooded social media in the hours afterwards and sparked debate online. Accusations of disrespect have come from the Wednesday fan base - in one clip Wilder appeared to be singing the ‘Sausage roll’ chant Blades fans had adapted from the Wednesdayite chant sung in honour of their boss.

On the situation, Röhl grinned, telling The Star: “If you ask me, if the opponent has a song about me, maybe it is not the worst thing. Maybe they recognise they have a big respect, I take it like this. I would not do this, but if the opponent stadium sings about me and not their own team, hey, they can think what they want.”

United’s win was the first derby day victory for either side since September 2017 after three goalless draws. Asked on whether he felt disrespected by his opposite number’s evening sing-song, Röhl again smiled - and hinted at a touch of added motivation ahead of their return date at Hillsborough in March.

“I can not guarantee but I can promise you,” he said before taking a moment and diverting his trail of speech. “This topic, it makes no sense to speak (about it). He (Wilder) is experienced enough. What he does or what he is not doing, I have my opinion, I have my style of how I celebrate wins or not. All good.

Signing off with a grin and a playful wink, he said: “I am looking forward to March.”