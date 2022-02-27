Top six? – Sheffield Wednesday ‘can never be satisfied’ says Darren Moore

The Owls’ 2-0 victory against Charlton Athletic on Saturday saw them climb up to sixth place in League One, putting a two-point gap between themselves and seventh-placed Plymouth Argyle after they were beaten by runaway leaders, Rotherham United.

But while Wednesday’s impressive run of six wins from their last seven games has got them back in the mix, their manager insists that they can’t afford to let their levels drop if they’re going to keep kicking on between now and the end of the season.

Speaking after the win over Charlton, Moore said, “I don’t look at the table for too long at this part of the season. Nothing is won or lost in February. We can talk about the table in May. We are in the top six and that is the aim and we are looking up, not down.

“We can never be satisfied, we must always have that desire and appetite to get better and want more. It is very congested around there and we have seen a lot of movement recently. There will be plenty of twists and turns to come and we can only focus on Sheffield Wednesday.”

Wednesday now turn that focus to Burton Albion ahead of their meeting at S6 on Tuesday night as the Owls look to take another step up in League One by leapfrogging Sunderland if they manage to pick up three more points.