Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt another injury blow, this time to defender, Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa was missing from the Owls squad when they took on Fleetwood Town, with the defender being forced to sit out their 2-1 win over the Cod Army that saw them go 11 games unbeaten in League One.

The defender, who has played as both a centre back and wingback so far this season, hasn’t had the best of luck over the last couple of seasons on the injury front, and now he faces another spell sidelined as he recovers from Darren Moore says is a little ankle/Achilles strain that he's picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday manager opted for a back three of Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness and Reece James in his absence, with Alex Mighten taking on the role of right wingback at Highbury for the Owls’ return to winning ways.

It would appear that the full extent of Iorfa’s problem is not yet known, but he’ll only be back available again in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think it’ll be a few weeks,” Moore told The Star. “But over the Christmas and New Year period that means you’re talking about four or five games that he could miss - even though it’s a short period of time.

“He’s picked up a little strain that we’ve got to settle down, so it’ll be at least a couple of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa was missing for Sheffield Wednesday's win over Fleetwood Town.

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Port Vale on Thursday at 7.45pm as they look to end the year on a high.