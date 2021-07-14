Sheffield Wednesday snap up Manchester City youngster as Owls scholars announced

Sheffield Wednesday have announced their scholars for the season. (via @SWFC)

Amongst the 13, which includes talented young striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, there is also a former Manchester City goalkeeper in Pierce Charles, who has joined the club after leaving the Citizens.

The 15-year-old has been called up for both the England and Northern Ireland international teams in the past, and will be looking to try and continue his growth at Middlewood Road now that he’s made the switch to S6.

Along with Charles, it was also revealed that Jack Hall, Kamil Maciag, Tafadzwa Tapudzai, Cian Flannery, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Josh Chapman, Danai Rhule, Rio Shipston, Mackenzie Maltby, Sean Fusire, Joey Phuthi and Jake Bradford have all stepped up.

They will join second year scholars, Danny Wassell, Fuad Sesay, Jenson Whitham, Joshua Ashman, Caelan Kilheeney, Filimon Asfha, Leojo Davidson and Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy to make up the U18s side for the season ahead.

Wednesday’s U18s will get their preseason underway with a game away against Everton on Saturday morning, and will be hoping to try and keep up the impressive run of form that saw them lose just one of their last 10 games last season – and score 28 goals in them along the way.