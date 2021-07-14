Brown, who was unveiled as the club’s latest signing on Wednesday afternoon, underwent his first training session with the club not long after the announcement, while Shodipo made his first appearance in blue and white after being given a starting berth in the 1-0 win over Alfreton Town on Tuesday.

Both players fill positions – left back and winger – that Darren Moore has been looking to fill following a raft of exits over the summer, and former Huddersfield Town man, Brown, says that he’s ‘buzzing’ to get the move done.

The 22-year-old said on his official Twitter page, “Buzzing to be here at SWFC… Excited to play in front of the fans. Thanks to everyone for being so welcoming.”

Meanwhile, fellow new signing, Shodipo, also took to Twitter on the back of his first game, saying, “Good to play my first 45 minutes with the team. I’m very happy to sign here on loan and help push the club back to where it belongs!”

Wednesday are far from done in the transfer market as Moore looks to continue strengthening in the coming weeks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, but the signing of Brown, Shodipo and former Everton man, Dennis Adeniran, has certainly given Wednesdayites a bit more reason to be positive.

All three could feature for the Owls against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon when the two Yorkshire rivals battle it out at the Oakwell Training Ground.