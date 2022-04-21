Rewind 10 years, and the Owls were four points behind Sheffield United after 43 games played. They’d reached the Play-Offs, but they needed their bitter rivals to slip up if they were to complete the unlikely task of claiming automatic promotion.

Unlikely? Yes. Impossible? Most definitely not.

So when Wednesday fans look at the current League One table, it’s hard not to think back to a decade ago and what happened in the final three games of the 2011/12 season.

Darren Moore and his players do right by taking things one game at a time, it’s the best way to stay grounded and will be one of the main reasons why the Owls have been able to find form at the right time while others have started to drop off.

A win this weekend would secure a Play-Off place for the Owls, but a win could also – potentially – close the gap on second place to just a singular point if other results go their way… Sound familiar?

So Wednesdayites should dare to dream, because they’ve seen movies like this before.

Sheffield Wednesday could still pinch automatic promotion.

On Saturday the Owls go up against Wycombe Wanderers knowing exactly what’s at stake. Moore will have drummed into them the importance of extending their unbeaten run – but he’ll have stressed the magnitude of this one no more nor less than the games that preceded it.

Moore doesn’t just speak about ‘one game at a time’ – he practices what he preaches, and it feels important that the players maintain that going into the last three games. The only target, it would appear, is the next three points.

For the fans though, they can’t affect what happens on the pitch. They can, however, get excited by it.

Wednesday have lost two in 15. They’ve picked up 39 points from the last 51. They haven’t lost in almost two months.