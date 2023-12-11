News you can trust since 1887
Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 8 out

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Championship rivals Norwich City.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:52 GMT

Confidence is rising at Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls travel to Norwich City on Wednesday night looking for a third consecutive win. Danny Rohl's men claimed only their second win of the season last weekend when Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass all found the net in a 3-1 home victory against Blackburn Rovers. That was followed up by a first away win of the campaign as Anthony Musaba got the only goal in the Owls visit to Stoke City.

Despite those wins, Wednesday still sit eight points from safety - but there is a sense things are starting to look up ahead of the midweek trip to Carrow Road. Rohl has some big calls to make as his side look to continue their upturn in form against a Canaries side that are sat just three points shy of the play-off places. Ahead of the game, The Star looks at the latest injury news from both sides.

1. OUT: Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

A hamstring injury is keeping the Canaries defender on the sidelines. Photo: Stephen Pond

2. OUT: Ben Gibson (Norwich City)

A foot injury is expected to keep the former Middlesbrough defender out of action until after the festive period. Photo: Cameron Howard

3. OUT: Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

The striker has been sidelined since August with an ankle ligament injury and looks set to be out until the new year. Photo: Clive Mason

4. OUT: Jacob Sorensen (Norwich City)

A stress fracture in his foot means Sorensen will miss out on Wednesday.

