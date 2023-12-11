Sheffield Wednesday's supporters did their thing once again over the weekend, braving the cold to see their side beat Stoke City.

Having not seen their side win all season, fans making the trip to any away game following the Owls this season have hardly been treated to a raft of good times - but that was always going to change at some point.

For 90 minutes it looked like it wouldn't be at the bet365 Stadium, though, with the teams locked at 0-0 and a first point on the road for Danny Röhl looking like the best they were going to get. That was, of course, until Anthony Musaba burst through on goal in injury time.

Here are 26 fantastic pictures of Wednesdayites at Stoke as they soaked up a first win on the road in 2023/24 - and there's hope that there's more to come where they came from:

