Exciting contract news confirmed by Sheffield Wednesday as striker extends Hillsborough stay
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Bailey Cadamarteri has signed a new long-term deal at the club.
The Star reported over the weekend that terms had been agreed over an improved contract at Hillsborough, and now pen has been put to paper as the 18-year-old commits his future to the Owls.
Cadamarteri has taken to senior football excellently, making a handful of starts for Danny Röhl's side as well as grabbing his first professional goal, and his manager has heaped praise on a player that he has described as 'the future' of the club. The decision to put pen to paper on a new deal is one that has been met with delight by supporters, and Röhl will also be pleased to have it wrapped up.
A statement on the club’s official website said, “Owls striker Bailey Cadamarteri has signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday. The talented teen has risen to the fore this season and now shown his commitment to Wednesday by signing a fresh deal at Hillsborough.
“Starting the season brightly for the Under-21s, Cadamarteri has been deadly in front of goal and reached double figures in quickfire time in the Professional Development League. That form and prowess in the final third earned the youngster a call-up to the senior squad, where Bailey has since looked at home… Keep up the good work, Bailey!”
'Cadz' is expected to feature once again at Norwich City on Wednesday evening, and he'll be desperate to top things off with a goal in order to celebrate the signing of a deal that it is hoped will keep him at S6 for many years to come.