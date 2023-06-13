Norwich City join race for Sheffield Wednesday target as transfer hunt heats up

Sheffield Wednesday already had a battle on their hands in the hunt to sign Chiedozie Ogbene, and now it may have got even more tough.

The Star reported last week that the Owls were in discussions about potential bringing the 26-year-old on board for the new season, however a number of other clubs in both the Championship and Premier League are keeping tabs on him as well.

It’s thought that the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Luton Town are all considering a move for the Republic of Ireland international, and now it would appear that Norwich City have joined the party for the soon-to-be free agent.

Rotherham United have offered Ogbene a new deal that would see him remain at the Millers should he accept it, however it’s likely that he’ll be able to pick up a better deal elsewhere whether that be in the first or second tier.

Ogbene, who got 13 goals and assists in the Championship last season, is certainly not short of options as he contemplates his future, but he will want to try and make a decision as soon as possible so that he doesn’t miss out on valuable time in preseason wherever he ends up.

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players already this summer, including Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Reece James, while the latest to arrive on their list of potential targets is Arsenal prodigy Brooke Norton-Cuffy as they consider a loan move for the teenager over the summer.