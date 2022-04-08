It was confirmed on Friday morning that Owls skipper, Barry Bannan, had been named as the League One Player of the Month – beating off competition from Harry Darling, Alfie May and Danny Mayor.

Bannan has been in great form for Wednesday of late as they pushed their way back up the table and into the Play-Off positions, but he was quick to point out that his teammates would have been just as worthy of winning the gong.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Baz said, “It’s a great achievement, but it could have been any one of my teammates… I’m happy to be here, receiving this trophy on behalf of the team, because any one of them could equally deserve it.”

Meanwhile, his boss was equally delighted, saying, “I’m really pleased for Baz, his family and all of us at Sheffield Wednesday… It goes to show the magnificent season he’s having and the consistency he’s shown.

“Nobody deserves it more than Baz, and long may it continue as we go into the final run-in. We’re all delighted for him and it’s fully deserved.”

Bannan is expected to play his 44th game of the season in all competitions tomorrow when the Owls make the trip to Bolton Wanderers, and he’ll be keen to add further to his current tally of 18 goals and assists in League One if selected at the University of Bolton Stadium.