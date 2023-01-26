No word on Sheffield Wednesday Michael Hector signing as Darren Moore details dilemma

Sheffield Wednesday are at a standstill when it comes to the signing of free agent former Fulham man Michael Hector with their tally of January transfer additions sits deadlocked on zero.

The Jamaica international has played in only one league match since November 2021 but has been given the opportunity to find himself a second spell at Hillsborough having won the Owls player of the season award while on loan from Chelsea in the 2018/19 season.

The news of interest in Hector was broken by The Star and prompted a mixed response from the Wednesday fan base, some of whom expressed concern over the time Hector has had out of the game.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Michael Hector of Fulham during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Now nearly a week since that news was broken, there is no panic over the potential of missing out on signing Hector given his free agent status means he can be signed after the window shuts on Tuesday evening.

Vitally, though, it is not known whether Hector has been training with the club this week.

Asked how much consideration is taken into the fact Hector has history with the club, knows the expectation connected with being a Sheffield Wednesday player and that his signing would go down well with the majority of Owls supporters, Moore told The Star that above all, the call to bring him back was entirely sporting.

“It’s a football decision first and foremost,” he said. “It has to be.

“It has to be a fit for the team, it has to coincide with the balance of the squad and looking at the defensive positions, there may be a need to reinforce that area simply because of the injuries.

“He fits all that. He’s a quality player. As a manager I’ve seen him play against my teams so when the opportunity was there to have a really good look at him, that’s exactly what I wanted to do because there’s potentially a space to fill in the team.

“He’s a good player, he’s a good man. We believe there can be a platform here to display his talents.

“The fans here at Wednesday have seen those talents and can probably understand why I’m looking at him at this stage.

