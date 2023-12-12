Sheffield Wednesday travel to Norwich City this week for the sixth away game of Danny Röhl's spell in charge at the club.

He finally got a result at the fifth time of asking over the weekend, Anthony Musaba's late goal giving them all three points at Stoke City as they climbed off the bottom of the Championship table and instilled a fresh sense of belief that safety isn't unachievable.

The game against the Canaries comes before back-to-back home games against Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, and Röhl will be desperate to try and continue their short unbeaten run that has seen them close the gap on those above them in the relegation battle. David Wagner's side, with their plethora of talent, form a different challenge.

"In this league, from my experience in the last weeks, every match is a tough one," Röhl said when asked about Norwich. "And we have to be ready again. It’s another away game - it feels like it’s away games right now - but we’ve taken the first points since I arrived, and that’s a good feeling.

"There’s a long way to go, but we’ll prepare on Monday and Tuesday as well as we can, and from there we can go forward... You can see from the past games that my players still believe until the end that they can take something, and this is massive to have this feeling.