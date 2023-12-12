Another Sheffield Wednesday talent could make the step up at Hillsborough

Danny Röhl says that they’ve had a look at young left back, Sam Reed, who could potentially be the next academy player to step into the first team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old defender, who has played as both a left back and a left wingback since joining Wednesday’s youth setup from Brighouse Town, has impressed during his outings in Owls colours, and his efforts don’t appear to have gone unnoticed by the technical team.

Reed, a lifelong Wednesdayite, spent some time training with the first team over the summer during Xisco’s time as manager, but following the influx of players before the transfer window came to a close he returned to the U21 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played a big part in their strong start to the campaign, first under Neil Thompson and then Andy Holdsworth, the ex-Brighouse man will be looking to try and follow in the footsteps of Bailey Cadamarteri after he made the step up from Middlewood Road to Hillsborough this season. It looks like Röhl is willing to give him a chance to prove he’s up to it.

“We’ve had training together,” the German explained when asked about the youngster. “We did the same with Bailey. With Bailey we trained and I got a feeling for the player, and then I saw that he was ready for minutes as a sub and then into the starting XI - I think that’s a good process. We have this eye on the young players, and they know what I demand from them.

“I’ve spoken in front of them, I did that in the international break, and I have always an eye on the young players. Also, with Neil, I have a good link with the U21s and this is the process. Maybe when the time is right I’ll bring the next young player through to the first team.”