Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, says that Hillsborough is the ‘best place’ for him to be after signing a new deal at the club.

‘Cadz’ put pen to paper on an improved contract at Hillsborough this week, penning a long-term deal that should keep him there for the foreseeable future, news that has been met with huge relief amongst the Wednesday faithful after his promising start to life in the senior ranks.

And he has vowed to keep working hard to make sure that he keeps improving under Danny Röhl after committing his future to the club, and will out to show the same determination that has seen him rise from the U9s to the first team over the course of the last decade.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel on Monday he said, “Obviously I’m very pleased, very happy, and I know my family are happy as well. It’s a big step in the right direction, and hopefully I can push on from here.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club, and so are the fans. We’ve got a great set of players around us who can do special things, and for me - being here from such a young age - I thought that it was the best place for me to stay.

“You work hard all those years to get to the position that I’m in now, and obviously I’m grateful to all the staff, my family, and all the players that I’ve worked with in order to get to this stage.

“I’m a hard worker, it’s one of my go-tos. Obviously I’ll graft, I’ll work hard, and obviously I’ll try my best to get to where I want to be. I’ve done that over the course of the season, and I’ve managed to get to this point.”

