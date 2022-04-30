'No time to celebrate' - Sunderland boss Alex Neil fully focused on Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash

Nathan Broadhead’s goal set Sunderland on course in what turned out to be an afternoon lacking in dramas Plymouth Argyle fell to a surprisingly heavy defeat against MK Dons.

Wednesday will now travel to the Stadium of Light on Friday night and Neil was in no mood to celebrate their fifth-placed finish with a huge match ahead in less than a week’s time.

Sunderland manager Alex Neil is already preparing for Sheffield Wednesday after his side confirmed their play-off place

“We'll rest up tomorrow and then we'll get started [preparing for Sheffield Wednesday],” said Neil.

"I'll enjoy the moment but I won't get carried away,” he added.

"It is what it is, now I need to prep and plan.

"That's my focus now, no time to celebrate.... I might have a beer with my dinner tonight, maybe."

Neil claimed his side were far from their best in a nervy game of few chances, but did what they had to do to keep their promotion hopes alive.

“We didn’t play particularly well but the simple fact is we got the job done and we got it done comfortably,” Neil said.

“We had a couple of chances to add a second in the second half and there were a few counter-attacks that we should have taken more advantage from, but at the end of the day our keeper didn’t have a save to make and it was job done.