It remains to be seen when Callum Paterson will be back playing for Sheffield Wednesday again.

The versatile forward, who has played in a whole host of different positions for the Owls, was ruled out for substantial period last week as Darren Moore confirmed that he’d picked up a relatively serious muscle injury – with his return only expected towards the end of the campaign.

Moore said say, however, that Paterson is a ‘quick healer’, and has since explained that no surgery will be required for the 28-year-old Scot, with his manager saying that it’s just a case of being patient in his recovery.

“It’s just about recovery for him, no surgery,” Moore confirmed. “It’s a muscle injury and is just going to take time.”

Paterson’s injury was the first of several setbacks in a short space of time for the Owls boss, with Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Jack Hunt all missing out on the squad that drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town over the weekend – however Moore said that a couple of them could be back available in time for the visit of Morecambe tomorrow night.

Wednesday’s Ipswich draw extended their unbeaten run to 17 games but also saw them drop out of first place, and they’ll be hoping to put that right at Hillsborough on Tuesday should results elsewhere go their way as well.

Table-topping Plymouth Argyle are away at Oxford United, while third-placed Ipswich travel to Bristol Rovers and another of the division’s form teams, Bolton Wanderers, play host to MK Dons.