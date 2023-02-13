‘It seemed quite easy out there’ - Josh Windass on why Sheffield Wednesday won't settle for a point

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, says that they go into every game that they play wanting to come away with all three points.

The Owls picked up four points from Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town as they took on the other two teams in League One’s top three this month, but were left disappointed in the second game as they let a 2-0 lead slip.

A draw extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in the third tier, not far off the club’s record of 19, and many fans would have taken a point from Portman Road if it had been offered to them beforehand.

Not the players, though.

“Everybody says you can win your home games and draw your away games and it’ll take you a long way,” Windass told The Star. “But I think if you come into these games wanting a point then it’s a poor mentality to have.

“So we came into this one expecting to win, and before the freekick went in I thought we were going to win three or four nil – it seemed quite easy out there. Then with the flick of a switch the whole game changes.

“Both teams have really good players, and when you let them play there are going to be some moments of magic – and I think there was some magic with most of the goals to be honest.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass celebrates after their side's second goal of the game. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

Windass took his goals and assists tally across all competitions to 18 with his two assists at Ipswich, and he’ll be hoping to hit 20 goal contributions before them month is out.

