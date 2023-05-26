‘No revenge mission’ – Sheffield Wednesday skipper gives Barnsley assessment before huge clash

Bannan and his teammates have lost twice to the Reds in League One this season, 2-0 at home and 4-2 away, and are out to make sure they don’t lose to the same opponent three times in a campaign for the first time since 2003/04 (Blackpool - 4).

But despite previous results, the Wednesday skipper insists it’s about focusing on the task at hand rather than the past, giving his thoughts speaking on the League Of 72 Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet.

“We’ve spoken about it,” Bannan said when asked about the losses. “But there’s no revenge or anything here – it’s a cup final at the end of the day. It’s a one-off game, and whoever wins gets promoted. If we’re silly enough to look at it as revenge, then we’ll get carried away and lose sight of what we’re here to achieve.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We’ve played them twice and lost both games, but we’ve taken things out of them as well, things we can work on and try and be better. It’s not a revenge mission or anything, it’s just about us wanting to get to the Championship and whoever is in the way, we have to try and get past them.

“They are a good team who have done very well this season, their new manager’s done a great job there so we know it’s going to be tough - but it’s a game we’re ready for and looking forward to.”