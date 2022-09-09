A 10-day period of mourning has begun in the United Kingdom following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday, however in sporting sectors there have been many questions asked with regards to upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Julian Knight, the chair of the DCMS, said that the government’s advice was that ‘no sporting events should take place this weekend or on the day of Her Majesty's funeral’, however also confirmed that the ‘final decision is up to individual sporting bodies’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the government’s official guidelines as published on the gov.uk website reiterate that the decision will not be made by them, and also explains that black armbands and the like are also a personal choice.

“There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

The government's guidelines say sporting events do not have to be postponed.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

As previously reported, Wednesday have already started their trip down to Plymouth, and will only change their plans when told that there is reason to.