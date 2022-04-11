Dean is back playing for the Owls now after recovering from a frustrating injury shortly after his arrival, and has wasted no time in endearing himself to the Wednesday faithful with some solid performances in the heart of Darren Moore’s backline.

Wednesday are fifth going into the last five games of the season, but were moments away from being two points better off before conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Dean admitted that there were some words shared between the players, and said that their relationships with each other are key to their chances of securing a Play-Off place and ultimately promotion back into the Championship.

“It’s a group of men in there, and the lads let each other have it,” he told The Star. “It’s a set piece goal. That’s the way it’s got to be.

“We’re a driven team, I haven’t seen this sort of intensity, honesty and ferociousness with each other in a long time - and there isn’t a hiding place. Whatever gets said is taken on the chin, and you accept it and listen.

“That’s what the gaffer is breeding, what the skipper is breeding, it’s what the team is breeding.

Harlee Dean has been impressed by Sheffield Wednesday attitudes.

“It’s a group of experienced players with some very good youngsters in there, but regardless of experience or age - if somebody says something to you then you take it. And that’s what we’re doing. It’s why we’re playing so well - because that makes you better.”

The experienced centre back also went on to add, “You don’t let people rest on what they’re doing… If somebody is doing something wrong, you don’t accept it.

“The squad is that big, and there are that many missing out, that you’ve got to be on your game - because if you’re not then somebody else will get brought in like for like. The lads know that, and it’ll hold us in good stead for the remaining games.”

Wednesday face MK Dons this weekend, and Dean is expected to be present in the centre of their defence once again.