‘No excuses’ – Sheffield Wednesday beaten by the better team at Plymouth Argyle

Darren Moore wasn't making any excuses for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls put in a lacklustre display at Home Park and were deservedly beaten on the day, leading to them dropping down the League One table after their second consecutive league defeat.

Wednesday remain without a number of key players, with Dennis Adeniran the latest player to pick up a knock, but Moore insists that having players unavailable wasn’t the reason why his players weren’t up to scratch on the day.

When asked about the absentees after the game, Moore said, “I don’t really want to talk about the players that were not on the pitch, I prefer to talk about the players who were on the pitch. They are representing Sheffield Wednesday and we weren’t at our best today.

“But there are no excuses from me, we were beaten by the better team on the day. The long journey makes no difference, playing in the heat makes no difference. I’m a straightforward manager, we will take our medicine and move on.”

He also said he’ll be urging his players to move on from the defeat now, saying, “We get straight back to work on the training ground and get this game out of our systems. Of course, I am looking for the right response, that’s what the good teams do. From our perspective today we weren’t quite there.

“We will start putting those wrongs right for next week’s game against Shrewsbury. The only place you can do that is on the training ground, we are on a journey here, we are a new team and the more time we spend together as a team the better.”

Wednesday could have the likes of Adeniran and Lewis Gibson available for the weekend’s trip to Shrewsbury Town, however there have still not been any dates given with regards to the return of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass as they look to get back amongst it as soon as possible.