Barnsley manager, Michael Duff, was full of praise for his opposite number, Darren Moore, before the Reds face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th May 2023, 15:00 BST

The Owls and Tykes will do battle under the arch in a couple of days’ time for a spot in next year’s Championship, and ultimately one manager that has done a fine job in 2022/23 will remain in League One.

Moore, speaking about his opposite number on Friday, said that he wasn’t the least bit surprised by his success at Oakwell, praising his work rate and meticulousness.

Those comments came after Duff had been very complimentary in his own press conference, pointing out one thing that sets the Wednesday boss apart from many others.

Speaking the the media, he said, "Darren deserves loads of credit because one thing he's done the whole season, when weirdly there's been a bit of noise about him when they got 96 points this season, is keep his counsel because he's a good fella.

"First and foremost, he is a good fella. He's obviously a football man, he's been around it a long, long time.

"I don't know what he's like as a manager in terms of day-to-day stuff, but you take people as you find them… We've beaten them twice and he's been humble, he's taken it.

Barnsley boss, Michael Duff, has praised Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore. (Tim Goode/PA Wire)Barnsley boss, Michael Duff, has praised Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore. (Tim Goode/PA Wire)
"He says 'fair play to you' and shakes your hand. No excuses afterwards that some managers come out with. He said 'the better team won' and I think that goes a long way just as a human being."

