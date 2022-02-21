Dawson has played 29 times in League Two for the Grecians since making the move from Hillsborough for the 2021/22 campaign, and has kept 11 clean sheets along the way – a record bettered by only four goalkeepers in the division.

And the shot-stopper, who came through the academy at Wednesday, admits that he’s fully focused on the task at hand down south as Exeter target promotion into League One, revealing that there have been no conversations about what may lie ahead for him.

Speaking to Devon Live, the 26-year-old explained, “There has been no discussion and I have not spoken to anyone… I signed on loan here for the season and that is the job I am here to do. I signed for Exeter City and I am fully here this season for the promotion push, and I will give it my all and hopefully it will be a successful season.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the fans and they have taken me in wonderfully and I love playing my football in front of them. I am not a social media man but I do appreciate all of it and it's been fantastic so far.”

Dawson has a contract with Wednesday until the end of the 2023/24 season, and Darren Moore will no doubt be eager to look at how he’s developed in Exeter colours when he returns – hopefully after earning promotion – for preseason.