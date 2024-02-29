Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls boss has confirmed that they are hoping to bring the full back back to train with the club soon, confirming that there is an intention to try and get him on board for the remainder of the season if possible.

“We’ll have a look," Röhl told the media. "This week he is not here, but we’ll try and get him back for training. All in all we’ll look what we can do, if there’s a way or not - for now there’s no more information.

"When I look back to last week I saw that Nico was very focused with Sheffield Wednesday, 100% committed. He showed his quality even though he hasn’t played in months, and showed that he’s in good shape, and I think I real positive was that he was committed to the players… It was fantastic from both sides, but we’ll see.

"He will give us a huge step forward in quality. Marvin has done well, but when Marvin was injured it was difficult, and we had the injury to Kristian. This gives us a good opportunity, and he could help us for the next eight or nine weeks.”

The 30-year-old German international, who had his Dortmund contract terminated last year amid allegations against him, was in court on Wednesday with regards to three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner, and the verdict was handed down on the same day. Prior to his court date he had been training at Middlewood Road, as confirmed previously by Röhl.

According to reports in Germany, Schulz has been told to pay five different non-profit organisations, including women's charities, €30,000 each – to the total of €150,000 – and if he does so within three months then the case will be discontinued.

Reports also stated that the 36-year-old former partner ‘refused to testify in court’, and that - before the trial - Schulz had also paid his ex-partner ‘an undisclosed amount of damages’.