News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Murder investigation launched and three arrested after death of man
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new boss after the departure of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday, with the Spaniard having failed to pick up a win in his 10 league games in chargeSheffield Wednesday are searching for a new boss after the departure of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday, with the Spaniard having failed to pick up a win in his 10 league games in charge
Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new boss after the departure of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday, with the Spaniard having failed to pick up a win in his 10 league games in charge

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Two new names join list but not much change at top

Once again Sheffield Wednesday are on the look out for a new manager, just three months after appointing Xisco Munoz.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are delving into the managerial market after parting company with Xisco Munoz following a wretched start to the season for the Owls. The Spaniard only joined the club in July following the surprising departure of promotion-winning boss Darren Moore but having failed to pick up a win all season Munoz fell on his sword, leaving owner Dejphon Chansiri tasked with another hugely important job in bringing in someone to stave off the threat of an immediate return to League One.

MORE: The out-of-work managers Sheffield Wednesday could consider to replace Xisco

A blunt statement released on Monday night read: “The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

MORE: Xisco to Xis-gone - Where Sheffield Wednesday’s season start all went wrong after Owls boss leaves

Given it wasn’t that long ago that the club were searching for a new manager, you would expect the shortlist to still be lying around Chansiri’s office for him to refer back to, but there could be new names added with some bosses now out of work when they weren’t previously.

This is what the bookies are saying at this early stage. Odds from Sky Bet as of 4.30pm, Oct 6.

Sabri Lamouchi came back to the UK - he was formerly at Nottingham Forest - in January to help keep Cardiff City up and he did just that. However, he was let go from the South Wales side in the summer and replaced by Erol Bulut. Has a decent amount of experience and knows the Championship

1. Sabri Lamouchi - 16/1

Sabri Lamouchi came back to the UK - he was formerly at Nottingham Forest - in January to help keep Cardiff City up and he did just that. However, he was let go from the South Wales side in the summer and replaced by Erol Bulut. Has a decent amount of experience and knows the Championship Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Scott Parker has two promotions to his name at Fulham and Bournemouth and has most recently been at Club Brugge in Belgium. None of those things make him suitable for a relegation battle in the Championship

2. Scott Parker - 16/1

Scott Parker has two promotions to his name at Fulham and Bournemouth and has most recently been at Club Brugge in Belgium. None of those things make him suitable for a relegation battle in the Championship Photo: Gualter Fatia

Photo Sales
The man Wednesday look to when the boss gets the boot will step in this weekend but he's unikely to want it permanently, let alone be offered it. Probably on this list because bookies will pay out if he takes charge of 10 competitive matches

3. Neil Thompson - 14/1

The man Wednesday look to when the boss gets the boot will step in this weekend but he's unikely to want it permanently, let alone be offered it. Probably on this list because bookies will pay out if he takes charge of 10 competitive matches Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Michael Beale has a great pedigree as a coach but not so much as a manager. Jumped ship from QPR at the first sign for a better offer and was subsequently rubbish in Scotland at Rangers

4. Michael Beale - 16/1

Michael Beale has a great pedigree as a coach but not so much as a manager. Jumped ship from QPR at the first sign for a better offer and was subsequently rubbish in Scotland at Rangers Photo: Steve Welsh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriDarren MooreLeague One