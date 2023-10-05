Sheffield Wednesday are on the managerial recruitment ride again after they parted ways with Xisco this week.

The Owls job is one often highly sought after and, with plenty of time left for a turnaround, is expected to be again despite the dificult situation that they find themselves in.

Neil Warnock is a name that splits opinion in the Owls fanbase but is surely a prime footballing candidate given the fire-fighting jobs he has done at so many clubs down the years.

The Star understands that Nathan Jones is under consideration.

Let’s take a look at some of the out-of-work names that Wednesday could consider to get their season back on track.

Nathan Jones The Star reported on Wednesday evening that Jones was a potential early candidate for the job and he's understood to be open to the switch. He left an ill-fated time at Premier League Southampton in February but has had huge success with Luton Town.

Mark Hughes A left-field option at best. Hughes was fired by League Two Bradford City on the same night as Xisco but does have huge experience in the upper reaches of the pyramid. May wish to jump straight back in - is based in the Manchester area.

Sabri Lamouchi Has Championship experience on his CV with Forest and Cardiff and is understood to have expressed an interest in the Wednsday job previously. Not been in work since leaving South Wales earlier this year.