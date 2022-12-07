Chris Waddle’s Darren Moore verdict as he names his only Sheffield Wednesday worry

Sheffield Wednesday legend, Chris Waddle, says that he’s got ‘a lot of time’ for current Owls manager, Darren Moore.

The Owls are enjoying a strong start to the season, and as things stand are just two points away from league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, at the top of the League One table.

Moore, who has masterminded their impressive opening to 2022/23, has the backing of one of the club’s most popular players of all time – who says that they really can’t be faulted at this point in time as they draw closer to the midway point of the campaign.

“I like Darren,” Waddle told The Star. “He’s a nice lad that I’ve met on numerous occasions - I’ve got a lot of time for him.

“He really wants to do well, and the stuff they do on the training ground they’re putting into practice on a Saturday, and you can’t fault them at the minute. It’s going to the way it should go.”

Waddle would, however, like to see the Owls go for the jugular more in games, saying that them not finishing off games is the only thing that sometimes scares him about the current team.

He added, “The only criticism I might have is that when they do take the lead they drop off and go back towards the goal - I’m not one for that.

“I don’t think dropping deep always wins you games, if you look at last season how many goals did they concede late?

“With the players they’ve got, they should be adding to the tally - when teams throw everything forward there should be gaps. I just worry about them when they’re 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go.

“But that’s the only thing… They look like they’re going to score, they’ve got goalscorers in Smith, and Gregory, and Windass.”

