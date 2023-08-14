Sheffield Wednesday star set to join exclusive club as he nears huge milestone

Two more appearances for Liam Palmer in Sheffield Wednesday colours will see him hit a huge milestone for the club.

Palmer has barely featured for Wednesday so far this season as he continues his comeback from a groin injury that required minor surgery over the summer, though he is now thought to be closing in on a return to action.

His cameo appearance against Southampton on the opening night of this season saw him make his 398th appearance for the club following his debut way back in 2010, and he needs just two more showings to become a quadruple centurion for his boyhood team.

Only 13 players in the 155-year history of Wednesday have managed to make more than 400 competitive outings for the club during their stay at Hillsborough, and if Palmer is to be a regular feature once more this season then he’ll climb into the top 10 appearance-makers of all time.

‘Palms’ is currently 19 behind Nigel Worthington and Ellis Rimmer (417), and he needs 27 more overtake Mark Hooper (423) and Teddy Davison/Ernest Blenkinsop (424) to become the first modern day player since Kevin Pressman to climb into that top 10 list.

After the 4-2 defeat to Hull City over the weekend there is hope that the Owls stalwart could feature against Preston North End, and if so it could be away at Cardiff City where he racks up game number 400.

This comes after captain, Barry Bannan, became the outright 20th most used player in Wednesday history at the MKM Stadium on Saturday as he made appearance number 360.