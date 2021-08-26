New signings and 16 goals in just five games – Sheffield Wednesday Ladies raring to go for 2021/22

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies have had a good preseason.

Musacchio was appointed as the club’s new manager earlier this year as the club looked to take the step up to the next level, and subsequently went on to bring in a whole host of new faces from the likes of Sheffield FC, Chester FC and other clubs in an attempt to improve the squad.

Two of those new signings, Amy Broomhead and Shannon Coughlan (daughter of former Owl, Graham Coughlan), have already gotten amongst the goals, grabbing four each in preseason in the build-up to the start of the North East Women's Regional Football League Premier Division.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SWLFC have played five games in total as preparation for the 2021/22 campaign, winning three, drawing one, and suffering one defeat along the way, scoring a total of 16 goals as they found their scoring boots against four of their five opponents.

Things got off to a good start as they beat Ilkley Town 5-2, they then drew 2-2 with Barnsley Reserves before a 4-0 defeat to Hull United. That defeat led to a change in tactics and shape, and was followed up by 3-2 and 6-2 victories over Farsley Celtic and Altrincham respectively as Musacchio and his technical team wrapped up their preseason fixtures.

Speaking to The Star following his appointment back in June, the new Owlesses manager gave his thoughts on the season ahead, saying, “In terms of expectations, we need to try and stabilise ourselves in this league… The team got promoted the season before last, but then only played five games in the Regional Premier Division before COVID curtailed the season.

“Those five games were a struggle, and with a new management team, new style of play, new ideas and new players, we will be in a transition season. We have to try and compete, and consolidate our place in this league, with anything higher than that being a bonus.”

Now there’s a week of final touches going on at SWLFC training ahead of their opening NEWRFLPD fixture against Sunderland West End on September 5th, and they’ll be hoping to keep up their fine form in front of goal when competitive action begins.

Alongside Broomhead and Coughlan, other new signings include the likes of Megan Parkin and Ella Bright (the cousin of England’s Millie Bright), while a host of players have been promoted from the club’s reserves as they step up into the first team for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the new manager also managed to talk the long-serving Emily Higgins out of retirement, meaning that she will now take part in her 16th season with the club.