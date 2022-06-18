New Sheffield Wednesday signing reveals what he wants to bring to Owls setup

The 36-year-old experienced shot-stopper became Wednesday’s second summer signing when he agreed a deal for the 2022/23 campaign, and he’s due to get to work with his new teammates on Monday when everybody returns to Middlewood Road for preseason.

Having brought in the goalkeeper, as well as defender, Ben Heneghan, Wednesday’s transfer window is well underway, and the former Birmingham City man is one of the most experienced players in the division.

Stockdale, who helped Wycombe Wanderers reach the play-off final and picked up 18 clean sheets in League One, gave a lengthy opening interview after being announced by the club, and he’s explained what he wants to bring to the party at Hillsborough.

He told the club’s YouTube channel, “I want to come in and see my new teammates… I’ve played against a lot, and I know a few of them.

“But as a goalkeeper it’s about working with my defence, and them getting a feel of me.

“I’m not a shouter, I’m very calm. So if anybody makes a mistake then it’s fine, we’ll sort it out. Then they can get a feeling of nothing being a problem.”

David Stockdale wants to bring a calmness to Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

He also went on to say, “If somebody turns around and you’re shouting and screaming then he’ll be like ‘Oh no’ - and then the fans will ask why you’re shouting and screaming.

“If you’re calm and composed, then defenders can feel that… Sometimes we’re going to go behind, but I’ll say that we’ve got the time and got the players. That’s what I want to bring.

“Getting this deal done early, and see how the manager wants to play, I can put my persona on the ones in front of me.”